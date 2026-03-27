St. Patrick’s Day: City workers put up fencing around University of Dayton neighborhood

University of Dayton will require UD students to have wristbands to join the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the south student neighborhood and banned guests from campus that weekend.

UD officials said previously the fencing would not include parts of Oakwood that touch south campus or private businesses.

Some of the rules that UD announced earlier in March include:

No guests: There will be no outside guests permitted on campus during the weekend of the planned event, including friends from other schools, parents and alumni. Our primary focus must be on the safety of our students, and thus the gathering should only include UD students.

Controlled access to designated gathering areas: There will be specific points of entry, along with a concentration of law enforcement and emergency medical service personnel where crowds are densest.

Wristband requirement: Only current UD students will be admitted to the designated gathering area. They must be wearing the University-provided wristband. Information on how to register and where/when to pick up wristbands will be shared in a future communication.

Parking restrictions: C Lot will be closed. Other parking lots will have either restricted access or be closed. Street parking in parts of the south student neighborhood also will be restricted.

Entry rules to improve safety: To help prevent dangerous situations and reduce hazards in crowded areas, the following will not be permitted into the designated area: