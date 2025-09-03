Star City Brewing in Miamisburg is for sale: ‘The decision wasn’t made lightly’

“The decision wasn’t made lightly — it’s about finding the right person who can continue running the business, maintain the community relationships we’ve built, and keep the brewery thriving."

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

His goal is for the brewery to continue without disruption, as well as Bricky’s Comedy Club.

The brewery has partnered with the comedy club to bring live entertainment to their guests. They hope this partnership will continue seamlessly under new ownership.

“Shows will continue as usual, with the same schedule and the same mix of local and touring comedians,” Kohnen said.

The sale of the business includes the building, all Star City Brewing branded intellectual property (logo, website, menu designs and social media), beer recipes and customer relationships.

“We’re looking for a buyer who values the community, the culture, and the relationships we’ve built at Star City Brewing,” Kohnen said. “Ideally, the new owner will maintain the welcoming atmosphere, continue working with local nonprofits, and preserve the core offerings that make the brewery special.”

At the same time, they hope the new owner will consider opportunities of growth such as adding food service or kitchen operations, expanding distribution in kegs and packaged products, and scaling private events and memberships.

“This is a chance for the next owner to make Star City Brewing even bigger while keeping its community-focused spirit,” Kohnen said.

Interested buyers should contact Michelle Collins at Collins Real Estate for more information.

As Kohnen steps back from day-to-day operations, he plans to focus on the technical field by providing custom software solutions and consulting to local nonprofits and small businesses.

“I’ll miss the people the most — our loyal guests, talented staff, and the local partners who have supported us over the years. Seeing the community come together, whether it’s for a casual night out, a live show, or a special event, has been incredibly rewarding," Kohnen said.

One of his favorite memories was when they partnered with Bricky’s Comedy Club to break the world record for the longest continuous stand-up comedy show in 2024. It ended up being an 84-hour event.

The comedy club plans to make another world record attempt Feb. 11-15.

“It’s hard to put into words exactly what I’m most proud of, but looking back, the events and moments we’ve hosted always bring a smile to my face,” Kohnen said.

From weddings, planned proposals and live entertainment to community events and partnerships with local nonprofits, “these moments, big and small, are what I’ll remember most and make me proud of what we’ve built.”

“Star City Brewing isn’t going anywhere — our goal is a seamless transition to a new owner who shares our vision and values,“ Kohnen said. ”Guests can continue enjoying their favorite beers, ciders, cocktails, and events just as before. Our partnerships will continue, and the community-focused spirit of the brewery will remain unchanged. We’re committed to making sure that Star City Brewing continues to be a welcoming place for everyone in Miamisburg and the Dayton area."

MORE DETAILS

Star City Brewing, 319 S. Second St., opened with a focus on serving the Miamisburg community.

All three of the founders had been avid home-brewers for several years. They decided to look for a location to open a microbrewery and fell in love with the former space of the Peerless Mill Inn.

The building began in 1828 as a sawmill on the Miami & Erie Canal and became a restaurant in 1929.

“We wanted to bring new life to the historic Peerless Mill building, which had been closed for five years. The brewery started as a passion project to create a local gathering place where friends, neighbors, and visitors could enjoy high-quality craft beers in a welcoming environment,” Kohnen said. “From the beginning, our goal has been to celebrate the local community while offering a unique, memorable experience that goes beyond the typical brewery.”

Guests can expect 10–15 beers on tap — ranging from traditional ales to experimental small-batch brews. The brewery also has a selection of hard seltzers and ciders, as well as specialty cocktails, a curated wine selection, and non-alcoholic options.

The brewery is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Live entertainment is typically available Thursday through Saturday nights. For a list of upcoming events, visit brickyscomedy.com.

For more information, visit starcitybrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@starcitybrewingcompany).