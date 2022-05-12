State auditor issues finding for recovery against former Bethel Schools treasurer, contractor

State auditors issued a finding for recovery against the former treasurer and a contractor for Bethel Local Schools for improper reimbursements made to the contractor.
The district’s audit statement for 2020 and 2021, released Thursday, said independent contractor Holly Mutlu and former district treasurer Brennon Hattery were liable for the $2,314.
The money was paid to Mutlu and her business Mutlu Life Coaching for services between June 2, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
The payments were improper because they did not comply with independent contractor agreement between Mutlu and the district, according to the audit reports. That agreement stated, according to the report, “All costs and expenses incurred by the independent contractor in connection with the performance of the services shall be the sole responsibility of and paid by the independent contractor.”
The questioned payments were as follows:
- $2,097 reimbursement for attending a leadership conference, paid Oct. 30, 2020
- $67 reimbursement paid Sept. 3, 2020, for supplies and
- $150 reimbursement paid March 19, 2021, for subscription services.
The audit report stated the finding for recovery “was issued against former independent contractor Holly Mutlu in the amount of $2,314 and in favor of the district’s general fund. The former district treasurer … Brennon Hattery and Ms. Mutlu/Mr. Hattery’s bonding company, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, are jointly and severally liable for the total amount of $2,314 to the extent that recovery or restitution is not obtained from Holly Mutlu.”
Bethel school district officials contacted Thursday about the audit and finding for recovery did not respond. The audit report stated that district officials failed to respond regarding the finding.
