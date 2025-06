State softball tournament schedule

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Wednesday

Semifinals

Division IV

Kenton Ridge vs. Lexington, 10 a.m.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Hillsboro, 12:30 p.m.

Division VII

Monroeville vs. Sycamore Mohawk, 3 p.m.

Covington vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

Division IV

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Division VII

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Division V

Akron Manchester vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, 10 a.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Wheelersburg, 12:30 p.m.

Friday

Finals

Division V

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Division III

Western Brown vs. Dover, 10 a.m.

Holland Springfield vs. Youngstown Boardman, 12:30 p.m.

Division VI

Tri-Village vs. Dalton, 3 p.m.

Sugarcreek Garaway vs. Gibsonburg, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

Division III

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Division II

Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Perry, 10 a.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Mount Vernon, 12:30 p.m.

Division I

Centerville vs. Massillon Jackson, 3 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Finals

Division VI

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Division II

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Division I

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.