State utility commission OKs higher AES Ohio rates

AES Ohio's Dryden Road operations center in Moraine. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago
A vote Wednesday afternoon made it official: Distribution rates for AES Ohio electric customers are going up.

Members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will see AES Ohio electric bills for customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy monthly rise by 9%.

A settlement was reached in August with stakeholders in AES Ohio’s application for higher rates, with representatives of residential, commercial, industrial, and government interests, as well as staff working for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, also known as the “PUCO,” signing on.

This is a rate increase that will affect all Dayton-area customers.

The AES Ohio “standard service offer” covers energy supply or generation. At issue here were distribution rates, charges meant to cover the cost of delivering electricity from power plants to homes and offices.

The utility first applied for the higher rates last November. The increase first sought by the company would have raised these base rates more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity.

The Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel said Wednesday that the settlement reduced AES Ohio’s original request by nearly $70 million, removed a $25 reconnection fee, and increased the company’s “Gift of Power” assistance program from $50,000 to $1 million per year.

However, the utility’s quest for higher rates continues. Last month, AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, indicated that it intends to file with the PUCO for a new “multi-year reliability plan.”

If regulators approve those new rates as proposed, annual increases for the “typical customer” would be less than 3% annually each year for three years, said Mary Ann Kabel, a spokeswoman for the AES Ohio.

Even if the rates are approved, AES Ohio would likely have “among the lowest” rates charged by investor-owned electric utilities in Ohio, she added.

