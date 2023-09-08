Student brings gun to Dayton elementary school

A Belle Haven Elementary student was found with a firearm Friday, according to interim Dayton Public Schools superintendent David Lawrence.

Another student reported the firearm to administration, according to the district.

“Staff acted quickly to secure the weapon, and Dayton Police and the student’s family were contacted,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the police will be handling the situation and the district will handle any disciplinary matters in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

“The District encourages families to discuss the serious consequences that can result from bringing weapons of any kind onto school property, and would like to thank parents and guardians for their support as we work to keep all school buildings safe,” Lawrence said.

Dayton Police said they had responded to the incident.

This is not the first time a student had brought a gun to an elementary school in the area. A nine-year-old Kettering schools student was expelled for one year in March 2022 for bringing a gun to John F. Kennedy Elementary School. The gun was found in the student’s locker.