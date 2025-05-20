STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Carroll student goes from unlikely to graduate to headed to college

“The type of friends I had weren’t really who I needed to be hanging around with, and so that eventually kind of brought me down the same path that they would,” Young said. “And so I would do stuff that I really shouldn’t have because I was influenced by those around me.”

He credits his faith, along with the mentorships he got at Carroll and his mom, as the reasons he decided to make something more out of his life.

“My whole family was very, very important to the way I kind of grew up to be,” Young said. “They would show me love and how to treat others with love rather than hate, which helps me show genuine care for others... They’ll drop anything to help anybody.”

He plans to attend Wright State University in the fall and study mechanical engineering after working with College Promise, which provides mentorship and college scholarships to underprivileged youth. Outside of school, Young has held a job since he was legally able to.

Jim Murray, a Carroll teacher whom Young met freshman year, had a strong connection with Young. Murray had Young for one year, but he checked on him during study hall for the rest of his time at Carroll.

“If he was struggling with grades — not every time, because I didn’t want to hound him — I would stop in and ask how he’s doing,” Murray said.

Young said that Murray asking him how he was doing or how an assignment was going motivated him to complete the assignment.

Murray said during a sophomore retreat for Carroll students, Young offered to take a late student into the group he was leading.

“He just accepted that kid where he was at,” Murray said. “And those are Nick’s words. And I think it made a significant difference for that kid.”

Murray said Young has taken advantage of mentorship, too.

“Once he got a taste of that potential and desire, he sought out people here and outside of Carroll, to get that feedback to keep on that path,” Murray said.

When asked what advice he has for other students, Young said anyone can find happiness.

“This can be for anybody: once you take your lowest point, it’s at that point that if you surrender to Christ, He will lift you up and give you the happiness you’ve been desiring for,” Young said.

Michael Franz, Carroll’s communications director, said many people at the high school didn’t think Young would graduate.

“It’s just been a complete 180,” Franz said.