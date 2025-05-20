STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: DECA student wants to be pediatrician to help kids like him

He plans to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. and major in biology on a pre-medicine track. He mostly applied to historically Black colleges and universities, he said.

But while Gay knew he wanted to go to college, he worried about how he and his family would pay for it. That is, until he received the prestigious Gates Scholarship.

“I was stressing a lot about how I’m going to pay for college and things like that,” Gay said. “So when I found out, I was actually super happy that the burden just got off my shoulders.”

The Gates Scholarship, from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, covers the full cost of attendance not covered by other financial aid and Student Aid Index on the FAFSA, which determines how much financial support students need.

Gates Scholars must be Pell Grant eligible to apply, meaning students would not be able to pay very much towards their college education.

Gay has a handful of other scholarships and is waiting to hear back from some others, but he now knows he won’t need to pay for the tuition and lodging involved with college.

Gay’s mom, Ashley Cornell, said Gay was a smart, well-spoken kid and her stepmom, Pam Taylor, told her about DECA while Gay was in the third grade.

“I was looking for another school to send him to, and she was like, Ashley, you really should send him to this school,” Cornell said. “They focused on college.”

Cornell said she understands that not all kids could thrive in a culture that is focused on getting a kid into and graduating from college. But she said she knew Gay was able to handle it and thrive.

“I knew I wanted to do big things,” Gay said.

Cornell said Gay had a lot of support during high school, not just from his teachers at DECA but from his extended family. His grandma, Tonya Gay, and Cornell’s godmother, Connie Smith, helped pick Gay up from school while she was attending nursing school. Gay’s dad, Nick Gay Sr., was also a grounding support, Gay said.

“If it wasn’t for family, I wouldn’t be here,” Gay said.

Gay has become a leader in his school and done lots of community service through DECA, according to his school.

“Nicholas has served as an Advisory Leader for two years,” said Katy Jo Bull, co-principal of DECA High School, in her nomination of Gay. “This includes dedicating a full period daily to assist younger students with both coursework and study skills. His Advisees look up to him as an example, seek his advice, and work hard to follow his lead.”