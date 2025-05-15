STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Simeon Akins wins scholarship, enabling him to pursue his music dreams

His dad, Rob Kinsler, said that when he introduced Akins to local DJs and got him to play his own music, the DJs said Akins’ music was above even a professional’s level.

“His music is very impressive, for gaming music,” said his sister, Siana Akins. “If you hear the things he creates at his age — he’s not even 18 yet — like, it’s pretty incredible. I think a lot of his innate talents have a lot to do with that.”

Akins plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and will likely major in computer science or audio engineering, using his Gates Scholarship.

“I want to push the hobby to its limits, if that makes sense,” Akins said. “Hopefully, I will be able to get hired to make music for other people, if I get good enough.”

He said the opportunity to attend Belmont University, which has items he can use to make music and connections in the Nashville music scene, will likely make it easier for him to pursue his dreams.

Belmont University was one of the universities that he and a few other students from Dunbar High School visited earlier this year, and he got a good vibe from the campus.

“I could make a bunch of connections for four years of college,” Akins said. “It provides a bunch of opportunity, but that’s probably why it costs so much money.”

Akins’ music is available to listen to under the name Simon’s Stuff on YouTube, or @simonstuff6297. He’s heavily inspired by the video game Sonic CD.

The Gates Scholarship, from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, covers the full cost of attendance not covered by other financial aid and the Student Aid Index on the FAFSA, which determines how much financial support students need.

Gates Scholars must be eligible for the Pell Grant to apply, meaning students would not be able to pay very much towards their college education.

Students must be high academic achievers and leaders in their schools. Akins is a clarinet player in the Dunbar High School band and participates in the National Honor Society.

Akins said he didn’t think getting the scholarship was a big deal before he started telling his teachers and family.

Akins is also Dunbar’s 2025 valedictorian, and the first Gates Scholarship student for Dayton Public in 10 years.

“This honor is a testament to Simeon’s hard work, dedication, and limitless potential,” said David Lawrence, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools. “We are incredibly proud of him and are excited to see the amazing impact he will continue to make in the world.”