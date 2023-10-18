Student taken to hospital following school bus crash near New Lebanon

A student was transported to the hospital following a school bus was involved in a crash in Perry Twp. Wednesday morning.

New Lebanon medics took the student to Dayton Children’s Hospital after the student reported back pain, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place around 6:30 a.m. at 958 N. Clayton Road.

An SUV hit the school bus while students were on board, according to the sheriff’s office.

New Lebanon police responded in addition to deputies.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Service Division is continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.