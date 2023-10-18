BreakingNews
Student taken to hospital following school bus crash near New Lebanon

Student taken to hospital following school bus crash near New Lebanon

Local News
By
Updated 45 minutes ago
X

A student was transported to the hospital following a school bus was involved in a crash in Perry Twp. Wednesday morning.

New Lebanon medics took the student to Dayton Children’s Hospital after the student reported back pain, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place around 6:30 a.m. at 958 N. Clayton Road.

ExploreDeWine faces second lawsuit over education department, science of reading

An SUV hit the school bus while students were on board, according to the sheriff’s office.

New Lebanon police responded in addition to deputies.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Service Division is continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Dayton postal carrier robberies prompt up to $150K reward
2
Seven candidates running for 3 Tipp City school board seats
3
Air Force Materiel Command hits record, spends nearly $10B on small...
4
August election in Montgomery County cost more than $570K
5
Dayton envisions Flight Line housing corridor

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top