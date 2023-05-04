Students, veterans find confidence at institute

“There’s just never enough access to behavioral and mental health care … I think the horse is such an empathic and intuitive animal. So it’s [equine therapy] is being much more recognized. For some people just being in a serene setting outside the walls of a doctor’s office can be very beneficial,” Llacuna said.

Carly McCall, a student with TRI, has autism spectrum disorder, a rare chromosome translocation, heart failure and multiple health conditions. Carly started lessons at TRI two years ago, and according to her mother Laura McCall, it has been it’s much more than just a riding lesson.

“This helped give Carly a home away from home and friendships,” Laura said. “She’s experienced program and growth. She’s been her own advocate. It has given her a new level of confidence and independence. Carly may never drive, but she drives that horse.”

The institute also offers summer camps. They are each four days long and are broken up into four different groups: beginner, intermediate, advanced and sibling. Campers will learn to clean stalls, feed the horses and grooming. They also get to do a riding lesson, have lunch and create horse-related crafts.

“We added the sibling session this year. For some families, sometimes it’s hard for them to have something that all of their kids can participate in together. … They make new friends and really connect with our horses. They have their own horse for a week, so they love that,” Llacuna said.

TRI also offers programs for veterans. The W.I.S.H. program, or Warriors In Step with Horses, introduces meditation practices, as well as mindfulness, connection, and communication skills to help veterans learn to let go of the past and live in the moment. This program is unmounted and focuses on the connection with the horses.

“They observe how the horses are reacting to them, and what it is that they might be feeling or what they might be portraying to them. They do different types of activities where they learn, not that they are forgetting their trauma, but they learn to set it down and learn to work with it,” Llacuna said.

A new equine-assisted counseling program called Taking the Reins was introduced just a few weeks ago. The first cohort is for teens and focuses on overall mental wellness including stress relief, anxiety and depression. Llacuna said they hope to add even more services in the future related to physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology.

“Seeing the impact our program has on everybody here. I’ve been around horses and they’re therapeutic to me. Our program differs from just another barn or lesson place. Our team is special. Our instructors are knowledgeable … and their passion, seeing them in the arena working with our students,” Llacuna said.

Since the TRI is celebrating 50 years, they will host a couple of events to celebrate. On Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TRI will have a Derby Fest that will be sensory-friendly. Families can enjoy the “horse smooch” kissing booth, Derby hat making, face painting and Derby-themed “mocktails.”

TRI will have a major celebration event in September when they hold their Stetsons and Sterling Gala. For more information on the event or to learn about volunteering, visit the website at www.triohio.org or by calling 937-317-4001. TRI is located at 3960 Middle Run Road in Spring Valley.