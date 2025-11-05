Suddith takes early lead in Kettering mayor race

Kettering voters are electing a new mayor and two new council members.
Councilmen Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith are facing off for mayor. The council term ends in December 2027 for both candidates, so whoever is not elected mayor will remain on the council.
Suddith is taking an early lead with 75% of votes and 25% for Scott, according to partial results from early voting only from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Scott, 67, a third-generation Kettering resident who grew up in the Southern Hills neighborhood, is a retired business executive and owner who has served as a city councilman for four years.
Suddith, 52, who has lived in Kettering for nearly 25 years, is deputy director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission and has a master’s degree in public administration. He has served as a councilman for two years.
At-large council race
There is a three-way race among political newcomers Laura Arber, Dan Palmer and Tyler Scott, who is no relation to Bob Scott, for two at-large council seats.
Arber is in the lead with 47% of votes; Palmer is second with 39% and Scott has 14%, according to partial results from early voting only.
Arber, 62, has lived in Kettering for 27 years and is newly retired from CareSource, where she worked as a project manager and business analyst.
Palmer, 54, is a 29-year Kettering resident and fourth-grade teacher at John F. Kennedy Elementary School. He also has served as an assistant principal and principal for Kettering City Schools.
Scott, 23, is a lifelong Kettering resident and graduate of Fairmont High School and Sinclair Community College with an associate’s degree. He works as a personal banker and previously was employed by the city of Kettering for eight years.
