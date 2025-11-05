Suddith takes early lead in Kettering mayor race

Suddith is taking an early lead with 75% of votes and 25% for Scott, according to partial results from early voting only from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Scott, 67, a third-generation Kettering resident who grew up in the Southern Hills neighborhood, is a retired business executive and owner who has served as a city councilman for four years.

Suddith, 52, who has lived in Kettering for nearly 25 years, is deputy director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission and has a master’s degree in public administration. He has served as a councilman for two years.

At-large council race

There is a three-way race among political newcomers Laura Arber, Dan Palmer and Tyler Scott, who is no relation to Bob Scott, for two at-large council seats.

Arber is in the lead with 47% of votes; Palmer is second with 39% and Scott has 14%, according to partial results from early voting only.

Arber, 62, has lived in Kettering for 27 years and is newly retired from CareSource, where she worked as a project manager and business analyst.

Palmer, 54, is a 29-year Kettering resident and fourth-grade teacher at John F. Kennedy Elementary School. He also has served as an assistant principal and principal for Kettering City Schools.

Scott, 23, is a lifelong Kettering resident and graduate of Fairmont High School and Sinclair Community College with an associate’s degree. He works as a personal banker and previously was employed by the city of Kettering for eight years.