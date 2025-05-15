Sugarcreek shopping center on Wilmington Pike sold for $13.7 million

The purchasing LLC is associated with GSON’s, a hospitality firm based out of California whose portfolio primarily includes hotels. They could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 81,000-square-foot shopping center sits on roughly 13 acres. It is located across Wilmington Pike from Miami Valley South hospital, and contains several businesses, including pOpshelf, Chipotle, Planet Fitness, Bed Bath and Beyond, as well as Pinspiration and Linh’s Bistro.

Lofino Properties, LLC has owned the shopping center since 1999, when they purchased the property for $6.9 million.