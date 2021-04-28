1.) Online: visit www.daytondailynews.com/special-promotions, www.springfieldnewssun.com/special-promotions, or www.journal-news.com/special-promotions to complete and submit the official entry form as directed. All online entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 20, 2021 to be eligible; OR

2.) Mail-in: On a 3″ x 5″ piece of paper, hand-print your name, email address, daytime and evening telephone numbers (area code included), and date-of-birth, and mail entry in a properly stamped #10 envelope to: Summer Giveaway Sweepstakes, Cox First Media, ATTN: Marketing Department, 1611 S Main St. Dayton, OH 45409. Entries must be postmarked by Monday, June 21, 2021 and received by Monday, June 28, 2021 to be eligible.

Limit one (1) entry per person, per email address for the duration of the Entry Period regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address after the first entry received from that person or email address will be void. All mail-in entries must be mailed in separately. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated or mechanical means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Drawing: Four (4) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing held on or about June 30, 2021 from all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by mail and/or e-mail (as determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor) and may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release within seven (7) days of date of issuance. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner selected.

PrizeS: There are four (4) Prizes available.

There is one (1) Grand Prize available. The Grand Prize consists of one (1) Apple® iPad® Mini. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $570.

There is one (1) First Prize available. The First Prize consists of one (1) Kings Island Family Pass[JD1] . ARV is $225.

There is one (1) Second Prize available. The Second Prize consists of one (1) pair of Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. ARV is $200.

There is one (1) Third Prize available. The Third Prize consists of one (1) pair of Apple® AirPods®. ARV is $130.

Total ARV of all prizes: $1,125. “Apple”, “iPad” and “AirPods” are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. Apple, Inc. is not a sponsor of this Sweepstakes, nor is Apple, Inc. in any way affiliated with this Sweepstakes.

Any and all transportation to/from the park and any corresponding accommodations will not be provided by Sponsor and will be each winner’s sole responsibility. Tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified thereon and by issuer. Winners and their guests must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of prize.

Prize are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Ohio Newspapers, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Ohio, USA.

WinneRs’ LIST: For the names of the winners (available after July 8, 2021), send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Summer Giveaway Sweepstakes, Cox First Media, ATTN: Marketing Department, 1611 S Main St. Dayton, OH 45409 for receipt no later than September 1, 2021.

SPONSOR: Cox Enterprises, Inc., 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409.

