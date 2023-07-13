Superintendent talks about vision for learning

TIPP CITY – Aaron Moran comes to the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools District at a time of change in administrators and challenges, including an attempt to address aging facilities.

The superintendent for the Versailles Local Schools in Darke County for the past 11 years, Moran was hired earlier this year by the board of education to replace Mark Stefanik.

Stefanik’s contract ends at month’s end, with Moran’s contract effective Aug. 1. He has been working in the district under a bridge contract approved by the board for the timeframe between hiring and Aug. 1.

Also new to the district beginning Aug. 1 will be Dave Stevens as treasurer. He was hired in June to replace Melanie Fox, whose contract ends at month’s end.

Moran said he’s taken advantage of opportunities the past few months to visit all district buildings to see students learning and staff teaching. “I was familiarizing myself with how things go, trying to be proactive with things as we start looking toward the ‘23-’24 school year,” he said.

He’s also held meet-and-greet sessions with community leaders and residents.

“There is that belief that things can be better than what they are right now, and they are hopeful for that to happen, not just because I am here but because they are willing to work, help out the district, too,” Moran said of his discussions.

“I think there is a sense of community pride in the schools, people that respect the staff of the district. Everyone talks about how great the kids are. How do we work together, bring those things together to be successful for the kids?”

This summer, Moran has taken an active role in the district’s facilities planning process being coordinated under contract with Garmann Miller architects and engineers.

The elementary buildings are a priority for him and the district, Moran said

“There are issues that need to be addressed and are not fixable, in my opinion. New facilities at those new levels and then looking at the master plan in general is something we have to look at to, again, serve kids,” he said. “We are looking at safe, secure places for learning that provide opportunities for engaged classroom experiences.”

In addition to facilities, other areas of focus will include working with the board, creating a vision for the kids and getting everyone to work together. “Everybody is here to take care of kids and that is what there needs to be a focus,” Moran said.

A graduate of Versailles High School, Moran received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue University. He worked a year as an assistant wrestling coach at Eastern Michigan University before taking a job as a dean of students in Norton Shores, Mich., and then three school principal-related positions in Michigan before returning to Versailles to become superintendent.

He and his wife, Angie, have three adult children.

