Superload in Fairborn, Beavercreek Twp. to cause moving road closure Thursday

Crews will be escorted by law enforcement on the following route:

• West on East Xenia Drive to East Dayton Drive;

• Southwest on East Dayton Drive to Ohio 444 South (South Central Avenue/Kauffman Avenue);

• Southeast on Ohio 444 South to West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road;

• South on West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road to Trebein Road;

• South Trebein Road to Dayton Xenia Road;

• Dayton Xenia Road to substation.

The moving road closure starts at 9 a.m. and is anticipated to take between three and four hours to reach the AES site, the Engineer’s office said.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this important move and apologize for any inconvenience. If you are traveling along these routes, we strongly encourage you to seek alternative routes,” the office said.

The transformer weighs 235,500 pounds, and the loaded vehicle weighs over 416,000 pounds. The load will be more than 117 feet long. The load is also more than 11 feet wide, and just shy of 20 feet high.

Superloads often require delays at intersections, as crews raise wires that hold traffic lights and other signage, so the truck can fit beneath.