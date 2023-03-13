Survey: How affordable does Dayton feel to you?

One major reason many people come to, and stay in, the Dayton region is its reputation as an affordable place to raise a family surrounded by quality schools, parks and other amenities.
But is it that affordable?
One recent study found Dayton is one of the nation’s top five markets for housing affordability. But housing prices have increased dramatically, as have rental prices. Meanwhile, local wages fall below the national average. Dayton city officials and advocates for the homeless say quality affordable housing is desperately needed.
We want to know about your experience finding quality housing in the Dayton region (Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties). Take our survey below.
In Other News
1
Trotwood sports complex dome, a high school trainer helps save a life...
2
Kettering seeks $2M more to aid south suburban renters avoid evictions
3
Biden budget proposal goes heavy on weapons procurement, Pentagon...
4
No injuries reported in Tipp City commercial fire
5
Cold; snow showers likely this afternoon, evening