Susan’s story: Stay positive, let others help

Like the Margot Robbie’s title character in “Barbie the Movie,” Susan Boesch-Trangenstein, 55, radiates a glow (and love for pink and girls’ nights) that certainly, upon first appearances, belies the fact she has had breast cancer twice.

Boesch-Trangenstein, who is vice president and co-owner at Interstate Batteries of Greater Dayton, has found glorious escapism in Greta Gerwig’s enormously popular live-action film. She saw the summer blockbuster a week before her bilateral mastectomy in August. After seeing the movie, her friends also tossed her a “Barbie”-themed birthday party at her home.

Although the fashionable Barbie doll navigates an existential crisis through perky song-and-dance numbers in about two hours, Boesch-Trangenstein’s challenges have riddled her real-world health journey for several years. In September 2022, for instance, Boesch-Trangenstein underwent surgery for a benign tumor in her throat.

Regardless, Boesch-Trangenstein firmly focuses on the sunny side of life. “I am generally a positive person,” she said with a smile. “I don’t let (breast cancer) stop me.”

‘Let’s take care of it’

When the Miamisburg resident was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2016, Boesch-Trangenstein admitted she was not surprised and projected a “let’s take care of it” attitude.

During her first treatment plan for breast cancer, which was described as invasive ductal carcinoma er/pr, Boesch-Trangenstein underwent a lumpectomy, then radiation, chemotherapy and took tomaxafin for five years.

As she began treatment, Boesch-Trangenstein said she “did fine .... better than I thought I would. They actually did my radiation first ... I did 30 treatments of that Monday through Friday for six weeks.

“I felt fine with that, with the exception of severe burns and something called radiation recall that I experienced well after the radiation treatments were finished.”

Looking back, Boesch-Trangenstein said “I probably overdid it during this period. My kids were in high school at the time, and I would still go to all of their events.”

After the radiation ended, Boesch-Trangenstein started chemotherapy. “I did five treatments of it. I lost my hair pretty early on ... I was very tired throughout and each treatment seemed to bring on different side effects, some more unpleasant than the others.

“But I still managed to get out as much as possible, work and live my life. Just because I had cancer, the world didn’t stop. After radiation, they put me on an estrogen blocker called tamoxifen. At the beginning, it was miserable; it gave me terrible hot flashes because it was pushing (me) into menopause, and I gained quite a bit of weight and was sore.

“But honestly that was a small price to pay, in my eyes, to get rid of cancer,” she added.

Cancer returns

After learning the breast cancer had returned in May, Boesch-Trangenstein was “a little surprised, (and) a bit defeated because I was having lots of medical issues,” including high blood pressure, from the throat surgery in 2022. “But I still (had) the mindset — let’s take care of this now.”

As such, she underwent a bilateral mastectomy and will take aromasin for 10 years. (Both times, Boesch-Trangenstein underwent breast cancer surgery and treatment at Kettering Health Network.)

Support shines

“I have been blessed with an amazing support group,” said Boesch-Trangenstein. “The first time in 2016, my husband at the time and kids, I think, were a little overwhelmed; they didn’t really know what to do, and that’s OK; I didn’t really know myself. But there were many other people there for different needs.”

A close friend from childhood, Maribeth, and Boesch-Trangenstein, for example, were diagnosed about three weeks apart. “While we had different kinds of breast cancer, we had the same surgeon, same chemo nurses and same health group. We were there for each other and we navigated through this new reality together.”

Boesch-Trangenstein also became involved in support groups such as Pink Ribbon Girls (now Pink Ribbon Good), Noble Circle and Maple Tree. “The Noble Circle and PRG groups offered amazing peer support, people who understood what you were going through and were there to listen and answer questions,” she added. “Noble Circle had a wonderful retreat that taught you many ways to be healthier.”

Maple Tree, too, was a godsend as it offered personal trainers “to keep you exercising during treatments.”

What’s next? “I have expanders in now and will have a DIEP flap reconstruction surgery in December,” Boesch-Trangenstein said.

Support a second time

After the breast cancer returned this year, Boesch-Trangenstein said her support group of family, friends and other patients remains indispensable.

“It is a little different because I live alone now,” she said. “My husband and I have split; and my girls are grown, one has graduated college, and one is a senior at the University of Dayton.” Carly, 23, is in the process of moving to Arizona; and Allie, 21, lives on campus at UD.

“My husband was even very supportive and there for me,” Boesch-Trangenstein added. “Even though we’re separated, we are still on very good terms. We own our business Interstate Batteries together, so we still see each other every Monday through Friday.”

This time, Boesch-Trangenstein said she used Pink Ribbon Good more often. “They offer rides for patients with breast or gynecological cancer, healthy meals and clean cleaning supplies (no harsh chemicals),” she said. “I signed up for the meals and cleaning supplies. ... Right after my surgery, I couldn’t lift or move much at all; (so) just heating up already prepared meals was amazing.”

She also credits her sister and brother-in-law, who came from North Carolina to stay with her during the first week, for cooking, cleaning, tending to her incisions and more. “The second week, my mom and her friend from Florida came to stay with me,” Boesch-Trangenstein added.

In between, many friends from childhood and work, as well as neighbors, popped by to “lift my spirits, bring me food, flowers and so on.”

A strong sisterhood

The Bellbrook native graduated from the University of Dayton in 1990 with a degree in communications. Boesch-Trangenstein’s studies have served her remarkably well as she maneuvers the many checks and balances needed through a serious health journey.

Likewise, sharing her experiences through social media sites such as Facebook has broadened her support network.

“I have met so many amazing and beautiful people who have gone through this nasty thing called cancer just like me; and I honestly look at them like they are my sisters,” Boesch-Trangenstein explained. “It is a club you never wanted to be in; but once you’re in it, it’s a very strong sisterhood. And I am thankful for each and every one of those ladies and so glad they are part of my life. ... And even if you don’t talk every week, you can call any one of them any time; and I guarantee they would be more than willing to help.”

Boesch-Trangenstein has always “appreciated my life and thanked God every day for blessing me with my family, friends and so much more.” But, she admitted, “it’s just different now. I don’t know if I’m more thankful, or that I realize how precious life is a little more; it’s just different.”

Future focus

From all medical indications, good health and no more surgeries (or bouts with cancer) await Boesch-Trangenstein.

“I have already altered my diet to (include) more foods that work better with aromatase inhibitors and eliminating the ones that work against them.”

Additionally, Boesch-Trangenstein is “gung-ho” on becoming physically fit again. “I was always very athletic and fit, and I will be again. I have started by walking most days, shooting for at least 10,000 steps (daily).” She also has joined a gym and “dusted off my free weights at home.”

Accept help

What’s Boesch-Trangenstein’s advice to others recently diagnosed with breast cancer or facing it yet again? “Take one day at a time, you will make it through this; there are many women, me included, who are willing to offer peer support.

“You will be amazed how much you come to rely on that. Move when you feel strong enough to move, hold your head high; you are beautiful, and you will beat this. Accept help from those who offer; they are offering because they want to help you.”

Lastly, “put your pride aside, I learned that after the first time.”

