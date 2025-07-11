Suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in Dayton indicted

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The charges are connected to a shooting on June 28 in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane.

Around 1:52 p.m., Dayton police responded to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

“The person who heard the male calling for help and ultimately called 911 likely saved the victim’s life by getting him the medical attention he needed in a timely manner,” said Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

An investigation led detectives to Phelps. The victim identified Phelps as the person who shot him while stealing items in his home, according to an affidavit.

Investigators found evidence of illicit drug sales in the home, Zecchini said.