Suspect arrested in Beavercreek arson fire

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Regional Emergency Response Team was on Countryside Drive between Highmont Street and Southview Drive looking for the suspect.

The police department’s Facebook page asked the public to avoid the area. An update posted at 6:51 a.m. confirmed the suspect was in custody.

Investigators remained on the scene gathering evidence Monday morning.

Molnar said there is no threat to the public.

Additional information about the arson is expected to be released later Monday.