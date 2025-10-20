Suspect arrested in Beavercreek arson fire

A man was arrested Monday morning as part of an investigation into an arson fire in Beavercreek.
The fire took place late Sunday in the 1600 block of Countryside Drive. No injuries were reported, according to Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar.
Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Regional Emergency Response Team was on Countryside Drive between Highmont Street and Southview Drive looking for the suspect.
The police department’s Facebook page asked the public to avoid the area. An update posted at 6:51 a.m. confirmed the suspect was in custody.
Investigators remained on the scene gathering evidence Monday morning.
Molnar said there is no threat to the public.
Additional information about the arson is expected to be released later Monday.
