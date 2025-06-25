Suspect arrested in weekend shooting in Dayton

A man is in custody in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Dayton Sunday.
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Linden Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Officers found a 23-year-old victim, who was transported to the hospital, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.
He’s in critical condition as of Wednesday.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man, made a full confession, Sheldon said.
He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for felonious assault.
