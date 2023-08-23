Suspect flees following Huber Heights chase with stolen vehicle

A suspect reportedly ran from police following a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a Huber Heights police officer found a vehicle reported stolen out of Fairborn near Kitridge and Bellefontaine roads.

When the officer turned on the cruiser’s emergency equipment the driver attempted to flee, driving east on Kitridge Road. The pursuit then went south onto Bath Road before continuing south on state Route 4, according to Huber Heights police. The driver then went north on Harshman Road and north on Brandt Pike. The vehicle slowed in the 5400 block of Powell Road.

The driver got out of the vehicle and then fled on foot, according to police.

Police crews from Huber Heights and Riverside were involved in the incident. No injuries were reported, but there was damage to the stolen vehicle and a Huber Heights cruiser from the cruiser stopping the driverless vehicle after the suspect fled, according to police.

The investigation is continuing. We will update this story as more information is available.