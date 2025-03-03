Suspect in custody after hours-long Riverside SWAT standoff

Shortly afterwards, Riverside police officers requested a SWAT response from the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Department after a shotgun and a SKS/AK-47 style rifle was viewed inside the suspect’s residence.

SWAT officers responded from the Montgomery County Sherriff’s department, the Dayton Police Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The stand-off continued for multiple hours where on and off communication occurred with the suspect,” police said. “The SWAT teams deployed gas, drones and a robot to defuse the situation. The suspect was shot with Bean Bag rounds to the body.”

Police said the suspect refused to leave the house, and crews later entered the residence around 5:30 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.

Multiple felony and misdemeanor charges will be filed, according to police.