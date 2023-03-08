Suspect indicted in 2 robberies at same KeyBank branch in Huber Heights

The suspect in the first robbery, later identified by police as Stone, was wearing all black clothing and a black mask that covered all but his eyes when he robbed the bank around 1:40 p.m. Jan. 18. He did not show a weapon and demanded cash before he fled on foot.

Stone was found Feb. 24 near his home in Huber Heights and taken into custody without incident, police said.

“Through their continued investigation after the arrest, detectives learned Stone was also responsible for the second robbery occurring on Feb. 22 at KeyBank,” a release from the police division stated.

During the February robbery, the suspect, identified as Stone, showed a pistol when he demanded money from tellers. He was wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

No attorney is listed for Stone, who is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.