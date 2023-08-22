Suspicious vacant house fire in Jefferson Twp. under investigation

A Tuesday morning fire is under investigation in Jefferson Twp. after crews determined it was suspicious.
Around 1:29 a.m., Jefferson Twp. firefighters and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire at a vacant house in the 300 block of Albers Avenue.
Deputies and the Jefferson Twp. Fire Department are investigating the fire as suspicious.
We will update this story as more information is available.
