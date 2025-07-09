SWAT called after man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Dayton

A shooting in Dayton Tuesday night killed a man and led to a SWAT response as investigators searched for a suspect.
Just before 11:30 p.m. police responded to the area of North Main Street and Ernst Avenue for a report of a person shot.
“Upon arrival officers located the victim, a 42-year-old male, who succumbed to his injuries,” Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.
Investigators determined a possible suspect was in a home in the 2400 block of North Main Street, prompting SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members to respond.
The home was cleared, and crews determined the suspect was not inside the home, Sheldon said.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
