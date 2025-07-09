SWAT called after man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Dayton

“Upon arrival officers located the victim, a 42-year-old male, who succumbed to his injuries,” Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

Investigators determined a possible suspect was in a home in the 2400 block of North Main Street, prompting SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members to respond.

The home was cleared, and crews determined the suspect was not inside the home, Sheldon said.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.