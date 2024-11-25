SWAT called to domestic incident in Jefferson Twp.

SWAT crews were called to a domestic situation in Jefferson Twp. Monday.
The incident was reported around 10:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Cherokee Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Details about the incident are unclear, but SWAT was requested to respond for a domestic violence suspect, dispatch said.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Recycled paper plant could mean 230 new Dayton jobs, if city alters...
2
Dayton pays $400K to help start Phase 3 of $27M Flats at South Park...
3
Sheriff’s offices to train at Twin Valley South Tuesday
4
Beavercreek opens new IT, cybersecurity career tech program
5
Centerville brewery collaborates with Death Grip Donuts on limited-time...
About the Author