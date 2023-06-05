SWAT fires beanbag, foam rounds during Thursday standoff in Kettering; no injuries reported

A SWAT standoff lasted fewer than two hours Thursday morning in Kettering after police received a report of person with a gun threatening to harm themselves.
Kettering police responded to Glengarry Drive around 5:30 a.m. They established a perimeter and found a man in the backyard near a shed, according to Kettering police.
SWAT was also called to respond.
After about an hour of negotiations, the man attempted to reach for a gun on the ground in front of him, according to police. SWAT officers fired two rounds of less-lethal weapons. One was a 12-gauge beanbag round and the other was a foam 40mm round, police said.
The man was not struck or injured. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for his mental health.
The standoff was over by 7 a.m.
