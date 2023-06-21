SWAT outside Dayton apartment in area of Catalpa/West Fairview

A heavy police presence including a SWAT team is surrounding an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Dayton.
Streets in the area of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue are blocked.
Police are using a bullhorn asking for a man to come out of an apartment building in the 2100 block of Catalpa Drive.
The Dayton Police Department asked people to avoid the area in a social media post.
