SWAT outside Dayton apartment in area of Catalpa/West Fairview

Updated 2 minutes ago

A heavy police presence including a SWAT team is surrounding an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Dayton.

Streets in the area of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue are blocked.

Police are using a bullhorn asking for a man to come out of an apartment building in the 2100 block of Catalpa Drive.

The Dayton Police Department asked people to avoid the area in a social media post.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

