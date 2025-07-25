Breaking: SWAT, police at hours-long investigation in Dayton

SWAT, police at hours-long investigation in Dayton

A large police presence was reported outside a house in the 300 block of Smith Street in Dayton on Friday, July 25, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

20 minutes ago
Dayton police and SWAT crews were on Smith Street as part of an hours-long investigation Friday.

Crews were in the 300 block of Smith Street late Friday morning and were still on scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated SWAT and hostage negotiation crews were being requested to a house on Smith Street late Friday morning.

It’s not clear what prompted the response.

Dayton police posted on social media around 1:10 p.m. asking people to avoid the area while police activity took place.

We’ll update this story as more information is available.

