SWAT respond to Harrison Twp. apartment complex on report of shots fired

SWAT, deputies and police responded to a Harrison Twp. apartment complex after an armed man reportedly fired shots and went into the building.
The incident was reported around 11:06 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Main Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
A hostage negotiation team, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and police from Dayton and Huber Heights are at the scene.
Crews were putting crime scene tape up and North Main Street is closed in the area.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
