SWAT to train in downtown Dayton today

People may see increased police presence and cruisers as part of training in downtown Dayton Friday.
Dayton police said SWAT officers will be training at the old Key Bank building at East Second and Main and streets today.
“You may see an increased presence and vehicles there, but it is for training purposes,” read a statement posted by Dayton police on social media.
Today, Friday April 11, the Dayton SWAT team will be training at the Old Key Bank Building at second and Main. You may see an increased presence and vehicles there but it is for training purposes. pic.twitter.com/rZVFZMaYWg— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 11, 2025
In Other News
About the Author