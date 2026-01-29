Swift action by ombudsman restores access to cricital medication for transplant patient

She was in a panic. The local woman works at a nonprofit organization several days a week, but her income alone cannot cover her medical and living costs.

The ombudsman immediately contacted the Social Security Administration about the woman’s plight. We also connected her to the National Kidney Foundation, which provides many supports for those with kidney problems, as well as pharmaceutical companies which offer some assistance.

Our contact with the SSA led to the establishment of a telephone appointment with the SSA. The SSA referred both the woman and the ombudsman to the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services.

Contact with a supervisor at JFS confirmed that the woman did have full coverage with Medicaid, and so her medications will be covered. With that knowledge, the woman was able to go forward, at least temporarily, with her income until her SSA benefits could be reinstated.

The ombudsman column is a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints. It summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.

