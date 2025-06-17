Table 33 temporarily closes after fire at Dayton Arcade

The team behind Table 33 moved everything out of the dining room on Thursday and served dinner at the bar in the bistro throughout the weekend.

When asked why Table 33 is not continuing service in the bistro area, Carroll said, “The water that started to come down in the kitchen later in the weekend on Saturday and Sunday started making our culinary team feel uncomfortable.”

The water was not leaking into the kitchen at first, but as the weekend went on, circumstances changed.

“We are grateful to report that no injuries occurred,” a press release from the Dayton Arcade stated. “However, both fire and subsequent water damage have made it essential to pause operations to ensure the safety and integrity of the space.”

Carroll said crews will have to rip the restaurant’s entire ceiling out due to the water and clean the drop ceiling above the kitchen as a safety precaution.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Carroll said. “It could take upwards of a month before we’re open again.”

The restaurant does not have a reopening date at this time, but plans to share updates as they become available.

Carroll said that all 26 employees will continue to be paid during the restaurant’s closure.

“We fully support Table 33’s decision to take the time needed to restore the space thoughtfully and thoroughly,” the release said. “Their commitment to quality and hospitality remains unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Table 33 when the time is right.”

MORE DETAILS

The Dayton Arcade consists of nine interconnected buildings that offer housing, offices, retail, restaurants, hotel rooms and other amenities. The fire occurred on the third floor of the 10-story building.

The first and second stories have commercial spaces, while floors 3-9 have apartments. There’s a community room and exercise space on the 10th floor.

There are 110 residential units spread across the Commercial, Lindsey and Ludlow buildings. The housing units have been continuously occupied since April of 2021.

iHeartMedia and Table 33 occupy office and commercial spaces below the apartment that caught fire.

For more information, visit table33dayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@table33dayton).