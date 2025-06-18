Tablescape design is highlight of upcoming Dayton event

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

The event she attended was Naples Tables by The League Club. She recalled seeing beautiful China and breathtaking floral arrangements throughout the tables.

She has since attended this event several times.

“It’s taken awhile for us to make the leap to do it, but we’ve been going and watching how their events evolved,” Danis said. “Now it’s time for us to try it.”

What to expect

Dayton Dines by Design will kick off with a cocktail party at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at Eichelberger Pavilion within the Carillon Park grounds, 1000 Carillon Blvd. in Dayton. Tickets are $100.

Guests can walk around and examine nearly 30 elaborate and elegant tablescapes featuring 10 place settings. They can also chat with the designers, while enjoying complimentary food and drinks.

Each table is crafted by local, regional and national artists, designers, florists, as well as members of the Dayton community.

“Play, inspire us, (and) have some fun with it,” said Rodney Veal, who is helping Danis plan the event. “It’s really everything you set on the table when you’re throwing a party to impress people (and) to kind of make the meal more enjoyable. It’s the design element.”

When asked, “What makes a table?” Organizers said the centerpiece is typically the focal point with designers thinking about how they will coordinate glassware, silverware, plates, tablecloths, napkins, napkin rings and much more.

“There are people in town that go to these competitions. They live for these tablescapes,” Danis said. “They collect stuff from all over the world.”

Veal described this event as an opportunity to highlight design and inspire others “that sitting at a table does not have to be dull.”

The cocktail party will be followed by a luncheon starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26. RSVPs have closed.

The first hour of the luncheon will be dedicated to viewing the tablescapes. The team behind the event will then move all of the China, silverware and glassware off of the tables for Bernstein’s Catering to serve a plated lunch at noon.

Corey Damen Jenkins, the principal and chief executive officer of an internationally acclaimed interior design and architecture firm based in New York City, is the keynote speaker.

Supporting educational programs

All proceeds from this event will go towards the educational programs at the DPAA.

From local students getting to watch performances at the Schuster Center to artists making a stop at local schools and talking about what they do, these programs give the next generation a taste of fine arts.

“We’ve seen way too many success stories in that regard to music, dance and opera of having local young people elevate and have the opportunity to hone their craft,” Veal said. “We want to keep those channels open now more than ever. It’s important for the arts to kind of embrace community and I think that’s what DPAA represents.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit daytonperformingarts.org/dayton-dines.