Taco Street Co. announces last day at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton

Owner Anthony Thomas wants to give another local entrepreneur a chance to grow their business.

“I just feel like I’m kind of hogging up that space and that’s kind of like a start off place,” Thomas said. “I think I’ve outgrown it.”

He confirmed that there are plans to bring a hibachi restaurant into the space. It is expected to open Dec. 1.

Thomas does not have plans to continue Taco Street Co. in any capacity at this moment.

Instead, he’s focusing on his construction business, Universal HB Solutions, and his new restaurant/speakeasy, XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails. He’s also a full-time college student.

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, located at 1171 W. Third St., is on track to open March 2026.

In 2023, Thomas teamed up with Larry Dillin, CEO of Dillin Corp., to develop two of the six tenant spaces in the former space of Ohio Loan Co. and the building next door.

The Greater West Dayton Incubator will be located upstairs, above the restaurant.

“Part of their project was affecting my project because they have an elevator and that elevator is going to go from the speakeasy all the way up to the second floor,” Thomas said.

The elevator has been a 9-month process.

Electric has been added to the building and plumbing is being added now. Once that’s complete, Thomas is expecting it to take him 60 to 90 days to finish the interior. All of his equipment is in storage.

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails will specialize in gourmet burgers. The restaurant will also offer additional entrees such as lamb chops, salmon, red snapper and Cajun pasta.

“It’s more community,” Thomas said. “One thing I like creating is spaces that have a vibe that changes your energy when you come in.”

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails will be a place where guests can “take a load off, eat a burger, have a drink, listen to some good music and go on about your day.”

Thomas is appreciative of his partnership with Dillin.

“A lot of this stuff that I’m doing is because of him,” Thomas said. “He kind of poured into me and he’s my mentor. When I hit a bump in the road with the construction, I can call him and he gives me guidance and he’s also helping me do some other stuff.”

For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram (@xo_burger_937) pages.