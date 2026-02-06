Tactical team responds to police investigation in Piqua

The Piqua Tactical Response Team responded to an investigation Friday morning.
The investigation was in the area of Broadway and High streets. It’s not clear what prompted the response or the investigation.
Piqua police confirmed there was police activity Friday morning but could not comment further due to an ongoing criminal investigation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
In Other News
1
Man indicted in 69-year-old Dayton woman’s death 20 years later
2
Is DHS investigating voter fraud at Dayton school? Voting advocates...
3
Woman accused of stealing $834K from Washington Twp. office pleads...
4
Snow emergencies issued as snow moves into the Miami Valley
5
Bond set at $250,000 for man accused in deadly wrong-way crash in...