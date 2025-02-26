Tampons at all Dayton Metro Library bathrooms in ‘support of community’

“Quite simply, providing free menstruation products in our branches is an issue of health, hygiene, and support of community — that includes fathers visiting with their daughters or brothers with their sisters,” said Dayton Metro Library External Relations and Development Director Debi Chess.

In a viral social media post, Republican State Rep. Rodney Creech said he heard several complaints from community members regarding feminine product dispensers in the men’s restroom at the New Lebanon branch of Dayton Metro Library.

“Did you know the Dayton Metro Library - New Lebanon Branch has a feminine product dispenser in the Men’s restroom? After receiving several calls and texts from New Lebanon residents I decided to stop and look for myself. I called the Dayton Metro Library and shared my concerns along with those from the community,” he wrote in a Feb. 14 Facebook post.

The library has provided menstrual products in restrooms at all library branch locations since 2022. This is a program paid for by the library through a partnership with Aunt Flow , an organization that created coinless dispensers for period supplies, according to Dayton Metro Library.

“The Dayton Metro Library, and libraries in general, are recognized as safe, non-judgmental spaces for the communities they serve; where free and open access to materials and resources are an expectation,” Chess said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. “This is particularly important in environments where economic conditions create barriers to accessing basic needs, such as menstrual products.”

Creech told the Dayton Daily News he feels the library should be a “neutral space” and that there is “no reason” tampons should be in the men’s restroom. He said he wants the dispensers now located in the men’s room moved near the water fountains near the restroom facilities.

As of this week, his social media post has been shared more than 600 times and has received 14,000 comments.

Many of the thousands of comments called the concerns about period supplies into question.

“New Lebanon Branch Library is a beautiful new branch with professional, friendly staff. It’s both a library and a community center. I hope an outcome for Representative Creech is he finds ways to support and partner with the staff and activities there,” wrote Jean Buckle Gaffney, of Miamisburg. “Don’t let a loud vocal group turn you into an adversary to something as beneficial and successful as your library is.”

Creech said many of the comments on his Feb. 14 post were from out-of-state commenters — people he does not represent at the Statehouse.

After talking to library officials on the phone last week, library administration declined an in-person meeting with Creech and state Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, Creech said.

Dayton Metro Library Executive Director Jeffrey Trezciak stated that he is willing to meet with Creech regarding “issues of importance such as workforce development, food insecurity, and college readiness.”

Library officials at last week’s board meeting commented that they will continue to stock restrooms at all locations with period supplies.

“The library has decisions to make. We have decisions to make for those same people,” Creech said. “They’ll make theirs, we’ll make ours. I’d rather make them together.”