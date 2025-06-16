Tariffs big part of discussions as Troy leaders visit Japan

This marks the 35th year for the sister city partnership signed in May 1990 by then-Troy mayor the late Doug Campbell. This year’s visit included Mayor Robin Oda; Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director; and Joseph Graves representing both the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Troy Development Council. Also attending were spouses and an interpreter/guide.

A common theme of meeting with business leaders were tariffs being imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, Titterington said in remarks recently to Troy City Council. “Tariff comments involved concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. strategy, how that has and will impact our economies and whether we have any insights or specific information. None of the companies were specific about any impacts to Troy operations but just generally cautious about future shipping costs,” he said after that presentation.

Other business-related topics included companies constantly recruiting employees.

“Overall, it was a very productive trip,” Titterington said. The cost of the trip was not yet available. The cost for city and development council representatives will be shared by the city and the development council with spouse expenses paid separately.

Graves is both CEO of the Troy Development Council and president of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our first priority is the continued creation of family supporting jobs in Troy, Ohio. Ultimately, I represent both organizations at all meetings,” Graves said.

“We make these trips to Japan to thank industries for doing business in Troy, Ohio. The Japanese culture is centered around respect, gratitude and the creation of relationships, so, traveling around the globe to visit, means quite a bit to Japanese company officials. On occasion, these meetings can include discussion of expansion and adding jobs, including a meeting this year. These added jobs and wealth in our community trickles down to local restaurants, shops, realtors, financial institution, etc. and creates a healthy business environment. The two organizations have a symbiotic relationship where when one succeeds the partner organization succeeds, as well,” he said.

The May trip’s mission – continuing a biannual scheduled - included a combination of security a possible business expansion, retaining the more than 1,700 jobs created by Japanese companies in Troy and creating relations with the Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Governor’s Office of Saitama Prefecture, Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO) of Tokyo and JETRO of Saitama. “We hope these new relationships can be mutually beneficial in the years to come,” Graves said.

Oda said maintaining the city relationships with businesses as well as their headquarters in Japan is important.

“It gives us an opportunity to meet in-person, to address any concerns, to have discussions that are mutually beneficial. We hear and see that in our visits both here in Troy and in Japan, as well as in Europe. Mr. Graves and Mr. Titterington visit Europe bi-annually, also to touch base in-person with the HQ’s of our local companies based in that part of the world,” she said.

Also important, Oda said, is the sister city relationship and an array of exchanges and experiences over the years. The popular student exchange sees students from each city traveling to the other and staying with host families. The student exchange this year will have Takahashi students in Troy with plans being made for Troy students to visit Takahashi next year.

An invitation was extended to Mayor Ishida to come next year for his first visit to Troy, Oda said.

