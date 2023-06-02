Tax amnesty period ends under new rule for gun modification like the one used in Oregon District shooting

The ATF does not have a state-by-state breakdown of registrations, said Erik Longnecker, deputy chief of the public affairs division in the Washington D.C. office.

He’s hoping to soon have a tally of registrations nationwide, but did not have that figure by press time.

“We are unable to provide further comment due to ongoing litigation regarding the final rule,” Longnecker said.

Evan English, president and owner of Olde English Outfitters in Tipp City, stopped selling the braces or guns equipped with them before the rule took effect. He said it isn’t fair to gun owners who previously bought and used the braces to now have to comply with the new rule.

The rule does not affect stabilizing braces that are designed to conform to the arm and intended for people with disabilities, rather than creating a buttstock to shoulder the weapon as a rifle, according to an ATF summary.

“This rule enhances public safety and prevents people from circumventing the laws Congress passed almost a century ago. In the days of Al Capone, Congress said back then that short-barreled rifles and sawed-off shotguns should be subjected to greater legal requirements than most other guns,” ATF Director Steven Dettelbach said in a justice department news release.

“The reason for that is that short-barreled rifles have the greater capability of long guns, yet are easier to conceal, like a pistol.”

Supporters of the rule said it helps make communities more safe.

“Dayton has experienced the serious harm short-barreled rifles can inflict first-hand in the Oregon District mass shooting,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr., said in January when the rule took effect. “I applaud this new rule to regulate converted pistols like rifles, it is an important step forward in increasing accountability and public safety in local communities.”

On Aug. 4, 2019 Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook opened fire in the Oregon District with a semi-automatic pistol that was modified with a brace and an attached drum magazine that could hold up to 100 .223-caliber rounds. In less than a minute he killed nine people, including his sister, and injured more than two dozen others before police shot him to death.

Surveillance video before the shooting showed Betts walking with a large backpack, which police believe contained the parts of his gun, before he opened fire.

Those killed in the shooting were Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Megan Betts, 22; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saheed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

