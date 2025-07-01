Tax cuts, Browns stadium survive as DeWine vetoes dozens of items in Ohio budget bill

But many other items were removed using the governor’s veto power, meaning the Ohio General Assembly would need a three-fifths vote to override the vetoes and put the items back in the budget.

School funding taxes

DeWine vetoed several measures related to school funding.

These include a plan to limit K-12 school cash carryover balances at 40%.

“While the intention to save taxpayer dollars is understandable, this item would significantly limit the amount of funding that school districts can carry over year-to-year, resulting in more districts asking taxpayers to pass levies more often, which could very well exacerbate property tax increases instead of reducing them,” he wrote.

DeWine also vetoed changes to how school levies are calculated and restrictions on school levies.

“The DeWine-Tressel Administration recognizes the great need for property tax reform in Ohio and will convene a working group that will include legislators, agency officials, school officials, community members, and property tax experts to ensure this critical topic is given the attention deserved. Therefore, the veto of this item is in the public interest,” he wrote.

He also vetoed a change that would make school boards and educational service centers partisan offices.

“Local school boards and ESC governing boards have historically been non-partisan offices, and this has served the interests of students and communities well,” he wrote. “This provision could also have a chilling effect on potential candidates who do not want to run for partisan office but are otherwise well-suited and well-qualified to serve on their local school board.”

Food stamps

DeWine also launched a working group within the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to study seeking a waiver to prohibit food stamps from being used to purchase sugar sweetened beverages.

He vetoed a budget measure that would have banned such purchases using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds, saying the proposed language could have unintended consequences.

Other vetoes

Other items vetoed include:

• A proposal to empower county budget commissions to reduce levies passed by school districts and other taxing authorities in certain circumstances.

• The elimination of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit and Film and Theater Production Tax Credit.

• Restrictions on public libraries making available in the public general circulation area materials on gender and sexuality.

• A prohibition on state funds going to youth homeless shelters that promote or affirm social gender transition. “If a shelter has to call a homeless youth a pronoun that is incongruent with that youth’s gender to get that person into a shelter so the child won’t freeze to death, it needs to be done without fear of getting funding clawed back,” DeWine wrote.

• A requirement that prosecuting attorneys decide on whether to prosecute elections or campaign law violations within a year of receiving a referral.

• The elimination of sales tax exemptions for several items, including newspapers, material used to produce printed materials, and motion pictures acquired by theaters. “Newspapers serve a critical role in our society to inform the public about important issues, allow for civic engagement and discourse, and help bolster local communities,” DeWine wrote.

Statement, reaction

DeWine said in a release that the budget overall supports his administration’s priorities.

“This budget builds upon my commitment to make Ohio the best place for everyone to live their version of the American Dream,” DeWine said. “It prioritizes our children, empowers our workforce, and strengthens our communities. We are investing in the people of Ohio, not just today, but for generations to come.”

“As Ohio continues to attract more jobs, it’s important that the state continues to invest in our workforce,” said Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. “The budget Governor DeWine signed today does just that and much, much more. It enhances support for career-technical education, job training, and apprenticeship programs tailored to Ohio’s industries. These investments will help all Ohioans live up to their God-given potential.”

Dems react

Democrats immediately blasted the budget as “Billionaires First” for benefitting the Browns owners and giving tax cuts to wealthy Ohioans, while limiting investment in public education and setting the stage for massive Medicaid enrollment reductions.

“Republicans just made Vivek Ramaswamy even richer. Instead of supporting Ohio families, the Republican legislature passed a budget that only helps their billionaire friends and special interests,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Clyde. “Ohioans deserve better, and Republicans will have to answer for this disastrous budget in the next election cycle.”