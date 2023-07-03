Taylor Swift photos, OVI checkpoint results, BBQ options and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Live at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

ITaylor Swift played a sold-out concert, the first of two nights on her Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023. MUNA and Gracie Abrams opened the show. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

2 OVI sobriety checkpoint results released

Local law enforcement agencies conducted multiple OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County as part of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Dayton Police Department had two sobriety checkpoints on Saturday. The first began at 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Stanley Avenue and the second one occurred at 1400 block of Wayne Avenue and concluded at 11:30 p.m.

In total, 234 vehicles passed through the first checkpoint.

DAYTON EATS: BBQ options to get you in the mood for summer, July 4th celebrations

The Fourth of July is the most popular day of the year for home cooks firing up the grill.

Summer and barbecues go hand in hand and the statistics bear that out. The National Retail Federation reports 87 percent of consumers plan to celebrate the holiday in 2023 and spend an average of $93.34 on food items. When asked how they would be celebrating the top answer far and wide was a cookout. It is estimated that 150 million hot dogs will be consumed to put the party in perspective.

For America’s 248th birthday party good food is a must. If you don’t have the time, interest or bandwidth to plan the menu there are spots that make it easy to order out and look brilliant when the guests walk through the door.

Dayton fills final scholarship with forward from Lithuania

Petras Padegimas, a 6-foot-8 forward from Lithuania, announced his commitment to the Dayton Flyers on Sunday.

Padegimas fills Dayton’s 13th and final scholarship on the 2023-24 roster. He’ll be one of eight players in the 2023 recruiting class and one of four freshmen.

Padegimas visited Dayton the weekend of June 17. He visited Brigham Young earlier in the week. He then visited Boston College last week. After each visit, he shared photos of Instagram of himself in the uniform of each team.

Local man finds hope in frozen dessert business, helping teens after bad car crash

Fate has a way of intervening in life. And it often changes everything.

Kennan Woods thought his fate was set while growing up in Dayton with his mother. Both parents had successful careers – his mother worked for the U.S. Postal Service and eventually moved into human resources with another state job. His father, who was actively involved in his life, pursued a higher education and became a physical therapist.

“I watched my dad pursue higher education and I wanted to go to college,” Woods said.

