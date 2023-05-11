Teachers’ retirement system gets two new board members

DeWine’s new appointee is G. Brent Bishop, a business and real estate investor. He will replace Wade Steen, who has been calling for changes to the system. Bishop’s term extends through Sept. 27, 2024.

“I am not for tipping the scales in favor of select money management firms. Most critically, I am not in favor of board members failing to advocate for our retired teachers and the long-term health of their retirement funds,” DeWine said in a statement. “I made a change in my appointee to STRS in part because, since September, this appointee missed three meetings and only partially attended three others.”

Steen said he missed just one meeting in October. He said he had been asked to resign last Thursday, and then told soon after he would be terminated. He was appointed to the board by former governor John Kasich.

Steen said he believes he serves his term, and not at the pleasure of the governor.

“I still believe that I cannot be removed, and that’s probably come through pretty clear, but I don’t know how I get to a solution on that,” Steen said.

ORTA executive director Robin Rayfield said the organization supported Davidson in the most recent election. ORTA has been one of the organizations pushing for change, along with STRS Watchdogs.

“We won the last five elections against status quo candidates,” Rayfield said.