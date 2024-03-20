Miami Twp. teen accused in Moraine drive-by granted intervention in lieu of conviction

Romero will be under the supervision of Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and enter into a drug rehabilitation program, according to court documents. He also was ordered to have no contact with his co-defendants — Christian DeJesus, Michael Guadagno and Jaedon Landis.

The Moraine Police Division received a 911 call early Sept. 22, 2023, reporting shots fired into a house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

“Somebody just shot up my house,” the caller said.

Multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people in the house, according to Moraine police.

Investigators identified the suspects and vehicle with help from witnesses. All four suspects were arrested by the end of the next day.

DeJesus, 19, of Miami Twp., has an intervention in lieu of conviction report scheduled for April 9 and Landis, 21, of Dayton has a pre-plea sentencing hearing scheduled for March 26.

Guadagno, 20, of Miami Twp. was sentenced in February to up to five years of probation. On March 8, his community control was terminated after it was determined Guadagno was not meeting all the terms of his probation, according to court records.