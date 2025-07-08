Teen arrested after 18-year-old shot in the leg in Miamisburg

Officers arrived to find a woman shot in the leg and began medical care, according to Miamisburg police.

Miami Valley Fire District transported the woman to Kettering Health Main Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, had fled on foot.

Police cleared the home and began searching for him. They found the teen on the Pipestone Golf Course and took him into custody.

The 17-year-old has been charged with tampering with evidence, purchasing a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to police.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teens are known to each other, according to police.

Joy Davis, who has lived on Jessi Lane since 2000, told Dayton Daily News she was returning home from a walk at 7:15 p.m. Monday when a police cruiser sped past her in search of the shooter. She said the neighborhood, which sits less than half a mile from Miamisburg High School, is typically a quiet one.

Davis said she does not feel generally unsafe.

“I think this is just situational,” she said. “I think these are just kids.”

Officers are working to recover the gun. It may be somewhere between Jessi Lane and the Pipestone Golf Course. If anyone locates a firearm in that area, they should leave it alone and call Miamisburg police at 937-847-6600.