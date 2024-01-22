Teen dead in Sunday shooting in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Dayton Sunday night.
Just before 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on Kammer Avenue near North Woodward Avenue.
They found the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.
A 24-year-old man was identified as a suspect and has already spoke to officers, Bauer added. He is not in custody at this time.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
A 911 caller requested an ambulance after she said she saw a person hanging out of a car had been shot and was asking for help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Dispatch records also indicated the shooting may have been part of an attempted robbery.
About the Author