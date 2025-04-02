Teen flown to hospital after rollover crash in Darke County

After investigation, deputies found that a Levi Farmer, 16, of New Madison was driving a gray/black GMC S15 northbound on Preble County-Butler Township Road when he went off the right side of the road.

He then over-corrected, and the vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled.

Farmer was partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

MedFlight responded to the scene and flew Farmer to Kettering Health Main Campus.

In addition to MedFlight, deputies were joined on scene by New Madison Fire and Tri-Village Rescue, the sheriff’s office said.