Teen hit by vehicle, shots fired after ‘disagreement’ in Dayton

A teenager was taken to the hospital after she was reportedly intentionally hit by a car on Sunday.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of E. Cornell Woods Drive for a report of a disturbance, with possibly 20 or more people on scene, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

Zecchini said that while on the way, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area and were flagged down by a group of women who said that their friend had been hit by a vehicle.

The sergeant said that the victim, 19, was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

There was reportedly “a disagreement between the victim and the suspect,” after which the suspect drove over the curb to hit the teenager with their vehicle, Zecchini said. One witness told police that there were multiple gunshots coming from inside the vehicle while that happened.

The suspect vehicle was found and towed as evidence, the sergeant said, and added that the shooting is actively being investigated.

