Man sentenced to probation for Kettering school shooting threat

• Sentencing: Austin Clark was sentenced to two years of supervised probation as part of a plea agreement in Kettering Municipal Court earlier this month.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Clark pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of making a false alarm.

What was he accused of?

• School threat: On Nov. 6, Kettering police learned of a threat the FBI National Threat Operations Center found on Snapchat.

“The NTOC located a Snapchat containing a school shooting threat, specifically saying they were going to shoot up the school next to Skyline Chili on Wilmington Pike,” read Kettering police statement.

Beavertown Elementary School is located at 2700 Wilmington Pike, next to a Skyline Chili.

Investigators learned the social media account belonged to Clark.

• No credibility: Officers arrested Clark early Nov. 7 with help from Dayton police.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible and that Clark did not have the means to carry it out, according to police.

“We hope this incident serves as a reminder that serious statements such as this, whether made with intent or out of recklessness, will always be taken seriously and those responsible will be held fully accountable,” read a statement from the police department.