14-year-old boy killed in dirt bike crash

Updated Aug 26, 2024
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a dirt bike crash Saturday morning in Darke County.

Darke County deputies along with Versailles Fire, Versailles Rescue and the Darke County Coroner responded to the 9100 block of state Route 121 on “a single vehicle dirt bike accident” around 11:57 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Wyatt Reese, of Bradford, was on a green Kawasaki 250x that was traveling north in the side ditch parallel with state Route 121, when he lost control of the bike and hit a utility pole, deputies said. After the collision, Reese was ejected from the bike.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As a result of the injuries sustained, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

This remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

