14-year-old boy killed in dirt bike crash

The driver, Wyatt Reese, of Bradford, was on a green Kawasaki 250x that was traveling north in the side ditch parallel with state Route 121, when he lost control of the bike and hit a utility pole, deputies said. After the collision, Reese was ejected from the bike.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As a result of the injuries sustained, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

This remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.